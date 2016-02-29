Leonardo DiCaprio is king of the world! The 41-year-old actor took home his first Oscar on Sunday during the 88th Academy Awards for his performance in The Revenant, proving perhaps that fifth time's the charm.

"To my parents, none of this would be possible without you and to my friends, I love you dearly, you know who you are," he said after receiving a standing ovation from the audience in the Dolby Theater, led by Kate Winslet. The actress could be seen crying after her good friend's name was called.

The first-time Oscar winner also used his speech to highlight an issue close to his heart — climate change. Leo said, "Let us not take this planet for granted," adding: "I do not take tonight for granted."

Leo took home his first Oscar for his role in The Revenant Photo: Getty Images

The movie star’s win comes more than 20 years after his first Academy Award nomination. Prior to Sunday's Oscars, Leo had been nominated four times. The actor scored his first nomination in 1994 for best supporting actor at age 19 for his role in the drama What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

Recalling his first Academy nomination, he told Entertainment Tonight, "I remember being really paranoid about ever having to go up in front of a billion people." Leo continued, "I didn't quite have the concept that if you ever gave a speech at the Oscars, like a billion people are watching you. So, as soon as I heard that, I remember saying, 'I really don't want to have a speech even prepared, 'cause I don't want to go up there." The actor ultimately lost that year to The Fugitive’s Tommy Lee.

Leo went on to receive three nominations for best actor in a leading role years later in 2005 (The Aviator), 2007 (Blood Diamond) and again in 2014 (The Wolf of Wall Street), all of which he lost.

Leo in 1994 Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Upon learning of his 2016 Oscar nomination, the Titanic star admitted, "I am so grateful to the Academy for their recognition of this film. Making The Revenant was one of the most rewarding and collaborative experiences of my life.”

He added, "None of this would have been possible without [director] Alejandro’s talent, vision and determination. Our dedicated crew also deserves to share in this moment. Together, they have created a truly unique cinematic experience. Congratulations to all of my fellow nominees this season. Thank you to the Academy.”