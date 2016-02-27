If you haven't haven't had a chance to watch this year's Oscar nominated films, then you're in luck! Fandango Movieclips rounded up a group of children to discuss the movies that are up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.

From The Big Short, Bridge of Spies, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Martian and Brooklyn, youngsters were quizzed about this year's Oscar contenders. (Spoiler Alert) According to one little girl, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt's Wall Street drama, The Big Short, is about "a big, tall person and a short person."

A pair of twins kind of hit the nail on the head when it came to describing Leonardo DiCaprio's drama film The Revenant — in that is has an animal. While the actual movie features a bear that mauls Leo, the young children guessed the plot of the thriller is actually "about an elephant!"

Meanwhile, one participant was successful in explaining the storyline of Matt Damon's The Martian, but when it came to naming the actor in the movie, let's just say he was lightyears away guessing John F. Kennedy. Watch the clip below for some laugh-inducing responses.

WATCH KIDS EXPLAIN THE OSCAR NOMINATED FILMS