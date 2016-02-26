Created by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and his team, see the full menu of what the stars will be eating at the February 28, 2016 Academy Awards show!





Pre Show - Tray Passed

Curried Chicken Salad on Walnut Raisin Toast

Chinese Chicken Salad on Wonton Crisp

Roasted Red Hummus with Jicama Sticks

Smoked Salmon Mousse on Cucumber

Brioche Crostini with Seared Au Poivre Filet Mignon

Tomato, Feta and Olive Skewer

Shrimp Cocktail





Governors Ball - Passed Hors d’Oeuvres

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Sesame Miso Cone

Mini Burgers, Aged Cheddar, Remoulade

Smoked Salmon Oscar Matzo

Assorted Pizza

Aged Cheddar Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato

Avocado Toast with Radish, Sea Salt and Finger Lime

Grilled Fig filled with Local Ricotta and Saba

Pork Potsticker with Ponzu

Taro Root Taco with Wild Mushrooms and Salsa Verde

Crispy BiBimBap





Table Platter

Homemade Pretzels, Pimento Cheese

5 Year Aged Gouda

Parmesan Reggiano

Deviled Eggs with Smoked Paprika

Roasted Nuts with Rosemary, Cayenne, Sea Salt and Brown Sugar

Fleur de Sel Breadsticks

Seeded Lavosh





Poke, Sushi & Shellfish Station





Passed Small Plates - Hot

Baked Potato with Caviar

Chicken Pot Pie, Black Truffles

Apple-Celery Root Soup with Black Truffle

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Ancient Grain Risotto with Peas, Mushrooms and Pea Leaves

Wagyu Shortrib, Cauliflower Purée, Golden Raisins and Puffed Thai Rice

Artichoke and Fromage Agnolotti, Black Winter Truffles

Dover Sole, Sweet Potato, Chili, Orange Miso Vinaigrette





Passed Small Plates - Cold

Baby Beets, Cara Cara Oranges, Frisee, Arugula and Shallot Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad with Artichokes, Asparagus, Radicchio and Haricot Vert

Chilled White Grape and Almond Gazpacho





Chocolate Buffet

Caramel Oscars Lollipops

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Coconut Macaroons

Chewy Cranberry Meringues

Macaron Tower (Pistachio, Violet, Mango, Chocolate and Raspberry)

Crunchy Pearl Chocolate Dome

Raspberry Opera

Strawberry Marshmallow

Bubble Banana/Strawberry Cheesecake Lollipop Freeze dried Strawberry

Rum “Baba Savarin” Raspberry Gelee

Mini Yuzu Tarte Tropezienne

Dark Chocolate Brownie

Tiramisu Push Pop

Assorted WP Chocolate Bonbons, Bars, and Barks

Strawberry White Chocolate Puffed Rice Rocher

Kalamansi Pate De fruit

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Ring Dings

Passion Fruit Mallomars

Lemon Meringue Tart Lollipop

Vanilla-Raspberry Religieuse

Chocolate Fountain





Vegan and Gluten Free Items

Coconut Cupcake

Double Chocolate Cherry Cookies





Passed Small Plates - Dessert

Chocolate Passion Layer Cake, Chocolate Biscuit, Speculoos, Banana Ice cream

Sweet Taco, Pistachio Lady Finger, Market Cherries

Raspberry Panna Cotta, Champagne Caviar, White Chocolate Décor

Vanilla Bean and Hot Fudge Sundae