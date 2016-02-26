Created by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and his team, see the full menu of what the stars will be eating at the February 28, 2016 Academy Awards show!
Pre Show - Tray Passed
Curried Chicken Salad on Walnut Raisin Toast
Chinese Chicken Salad on Wonton Crisp
Roasted Red Hummus with Jicama Sticks
Smoked Salmon Mousse on Cucumber
Brioche Crostini with Seared Au Poivre Filet Mignon
Tomato, Feta and Olive Skewer
Shrimp Cocktail
Governors Ball - Passed Hors d’Oeuvres
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Sesame Miso Cone
Mini Burgers, Aged Cheddar, Remoulade
Smoked Salmon Oscar Matzo
Assorted Pizza
Aged Cheddar Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato
Avocado Toast with Radish, Sea Salt and Finger Lime
Grilled Fig filled with Local Ricotta and Saba
Pork Potsticker with Ponzu
Taro Root Taco with Wild Mushrooms and Salsa Verde
Crispy BiBimBap
Table Platter
Homemade Pretzels, Pimento Cheese
5 Year Aged Gouda
Parmesan Reggiano
Deviled Eggs with Smoked Paprika
Roasted Nuts with Rosemary, Cayenne, Sea Salt and Brown Sugar
Fleur de Sel Breadsticks
Seeded Lavosh
Poke, Sushi & Shellfish Station
Passed Small Plates - Hot
Chicken Pot Pie, Black Truffles
Apple-Celery Root Soup with Black Truffle
Ancient Grain Risotto with Peas, Mushrooms and Pea Leaves
Wagyu Shortrib, Cauliflower Purée, Golden Raisins and Puffed Thai Rice
Artichoke and Fromage Agnolotti, Black Winter Truffles
Dover Sole, Sweet Potato, Chili, Orange Miso Vinaigrette
Passed Small Plates - Cold
Baby Beets, Cara Cara Oranges, Frisee, Arugula and Shallot Vinaigrette
Chopped Salad with Artichokes, Asparagus, Radicchio and Haricot Vert
Chilled White Grape and Almond Gazpacho
Chocolate Buffet
Caramel Oscars Lollipops
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Coconut Macaroons
Chewy Cranberry Meringues
Macaron Tower (Pistachio, Violet, Mango, Chocolate and Raspberry)
Crunchy Pearl Chocolate Dome
Raspberry Opera
Strawberry Marshmallow
Bubble Banana/Strawberry Cheesecake Lollipop Freeze dried Strawberry
Rum “Baba Savarin” Raspberry Gelee
Mini Yuzu Tarte Tropezienne
Dark Chocolate Brownie
Tiramisu Push Pop
Assorted WP Chocolate Bonbons, Bars, and Barks
Strawberry White Chocolate Puffed Rice Rocher
Kalamansi Pate De fruit
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Ring Dings
Passion Fruit Mallomars
Lemon Meringue Tart Lollipop
Vanilla-Raspberry Religieuse
Chocolate Fountain
Vegan and Gluten Free Items
Coconut Cupcake
Double Chocolate Cherry Cookies
Passed Small Plates - Dessert
Chocolate Passion Layer Cake, Chocolate Biscuit, Speculoos, Banana Ice cream
Sweet Taco, Pistachio Lady Finger, Market Cherries
Raspberry Panna Cotta, Champagne Caviar, White Chocolate Décor
Vanilla Bean and Hot Fudge Sundae