Ellen DeGeneres may have passed on the Oscars hosting duty to Chris Rock, but that didn't stop the comedienne from creating her own hilarious opening monologue. During The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the 58-year-old gave her own guide to this year's best film nominees.

She opened her speech by poking fun at the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, telling the audience: "The best way to end Black History Month is to have the whitest Oscars ever."

The chat show star hosted the awards show in 2014 Photo: Ellen tube

Ellen went on to joke about the preparations being made at the Dolby Theatre, and referenced Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence's two previous falls at the ceremony.

"They've already rolled out the red carpet at the theatre and Jennifer Lawrence has already tripped on it," she said with a laugh, before giving her own summary of this year's Best Picture nominees.

Talking about Room, which stars Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, Ellen said: "They call this the least feel good movie of the year…if you feel like crying for two weeks straight, see this movie."

She went on to describe Spotlight as "another wildly uplifting movie."

"It's about reporters in Boston who uncover a scandal inside the Catholic Church so if you feel like crying for three weeks straight, this is the movie for you," she joked.

As for The Revenant – which has been nominated for 12 awards – Ellen suggested it could be the big winner of the night.

"I looked up the word revenant and it means this is Leo's year, that's what it means," she said, to loud cheers from the audience.

Ellen completed the alternative monologue by creating her own spoof sequel to The Martian featuring a special cameo from Kim Kardashian. The 58-year-old won't be returning to host the Oscars on Sunday, with Chris Rock instead taking over presenting duties. However he has suggested that he wasn't the first choice for the job, telling Hollywood Reporter: "I'm only here because Ellen said no."