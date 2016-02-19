While Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel McAdams will be hoping to get their hands on one of the real Oscar statuettes, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck will make sure that no one will be going home empty handed, win or lose. Making sure every attendee knows how it feels to pick up one fo the coveted accolades, the chef and his team have created 5,000 chocolate Oscar statuettes coated in edible gold.

5,000 chocolate Oscars have been created for guests. Photo: Getty Images

That is not the only tasty treat they can expect on the night; Wolfgang has personally created the Oscars afterparty menu for the 22nd year in a row, and has revealed just what it takes to feed Hollywood's biggest stars.

Wolfgang and his team of 300 chefs will be cooking for 1,600 people on the night, with 600 waiting staff on hand to serve up the incredible feast to their A-List guests.

As for the food? They will be preparing and serving 1,300 farmed oysters, 10kg of farm-raised caviar, 300 Maine lobsters, 6,500 Oscar-shaped flatbreads and 2,400 bottles of Piper Heidsieck champagne.

Wolfgang Puck has created the Oscars menu for the 22nd consecutive year Photo: Getty Images

Wolfgang explained: "We are going to top last year with delicious dishes, traditional ones that Adele and John Travolta love, like the macaroni cheese with truffles and chicken pot pie, and then new additions like Alaskan king crab Chinese-style, lobster and vegetarian dishes like white grape almond gazpacho.

"There will be something for everyone."

Guests will enjoy doughnuts flamed with raspberry brandy and served with raspberry sauce. Photo: Getty Images

The desserts selection will include an assortment of chocolate-based treats such as brownies, cookies and chocolate mousse, while Wolfgang and his team have also introduced a new doughnut recipe, which are flamed with raspberry brandy and served with raspberry sauce.

The Governors Ball immediately follows the Oscars and will see award-winners, nominees, presenters and other Hollywood VIPs dine together in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of the Hollywood & Highland Center.