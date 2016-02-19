When details were released of the lavish $200,000 Oscars gift bags that nominees would be taking home this year, the expensive party favors made headline news. Now they are back in the spotlight again, with the news that the Academy Awards group are suing the Los Angeles-based marketing firm behind them bags, saying they have misled the public about their relationship to the Oscars.

A lawsuit was allegedly filed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, stating that Distinctive Assets is infringing on its copyright by using slogans such as "Everyone Wins At The Oscars®! Nominee Gift Bags" and "Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bags in Honour of the Oscars®".

The Academy claimed that they are not affiliated with Distinctive Assets, therefore use of such slogans could confuse customers





The lawsuit claims that Distinctive Assets is infringing on The Academy's copyright. Photo: Getty Images

The lawsuit stated the Academy's legal counsel wrote Distinctive Assets to inform the company that it is "critical that no one be confused into believing that your gift bags are associated with or have any connection with the Academy". It continued: "The media coverage reveals that Distinctive Assets appears to be taking no steps to stop wrongfully implying a relationship with the Academy."

The Academy is seeking an injunction and damages against the marketing firm that specialises in product promotion through celebrity placement. Earlier this month the Oscars give-aways, which are given to all directors and nominees, caught media attention because of their contents.

The luxury items that are designed to "thrill and pamper" its recipients include a 15-day walking tour of Japan, priced at approximately $45,000 a 10-day first class trip to Israel and a year's supply of unlimited Audi car rentals.

For the female nominees, a "vampire breast" lift is up for grabs – a $1,900 procedure that uses the patient's blood to help tone and lift. Other health-related giveaways include personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky and a full kitchen sweep and workout program with fitness expert Jay Cardiello.





The Academy stopped giving out their own gift bags in 2007. Photo: Getty Images

The Academy stopped giving out gift bags in 2007 after U.S. tax authorities took issue with the high monetary value of the bags. Distinctive Assets then took the rein, with the understanding that they would not be affiliated whatsoever with the Academy.

The firm sent out tweets about the gift bag in association with the 2015 Academy Awards. Host Neil Patrick Harris cracked a joke about the gift bags, which he did accept after the show. Distinctive Assets has also retweeted several articles detailing the contents of this year's gift bag.