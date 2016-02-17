Kate Winslet rules out Oscars boycott to support 'closest friend' Leonardo DiCaprio

While stars including Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have called for a boycott of the 2016 Oscars to protest the lack of diversity in nominees, one actress who won't be joining them is Kate Winslet. The actress, who is nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award, said she doesn't want to miss the opportunity to support her "closest friend in the world" Leonardo DiCaprio.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film Triple 9, Kate told Press Association that she feels "very strongly" that Leo might finally win an Oscar for his performance in The Revenant.

Kate Winslet thinks Leonardo DiCaprio could win an Oscar this year Photo: Getty Images



"To be honest with you it's been such an incredible year for women, I'd feel that I was letting my side down if I didn't go," Kate said. "And also I feel very strongly that it may possibly be Leo's year and he's my closest friend in the world and I just couldn't imagine not being there to support him , and I think those are reasons enough really to show my face."

Kate has been endlessly supportive of her former Titanic co-star throughout awards season, previously saying it would be "amazing" to see him win an Oscar given after his loss in four previous nominations.

"I do think it probably will be [him]," the Steve Jobs actress told the BBC at the London Critics' Circle Awards in January. "I think you can sort of feel it and I think that everyone wants it for him."

The Hollywood pals, who have been friends for 20 years, often sing each other's praises. Leonardo has previously called his bond with the British actress "unbreakable", and the pair's strong friendship has been evident on the red carpet throughout awards season – thrilling fans who will never forget their iconic performances as Jack and Rose in Titanic.

"People are always so excited to see Leo and myself in the same space, which you know at the end of the day that is so lovely isn't it," Kate said on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, adding that she and Leo recently remarked to each other: "My God, can you actually believe that people get so overwhelmed by the Jack and Rose thing today?"

The 88th Annual Academy Awards, held on February 28, will broadcast live on ABC.