Are you ready to Rock? Funnyman Chris Rock is set to make his comeback to the Oscars stage this year, and he has given us a taste of what's to come with his first hilarious promo clip for the February 28 awards show.

The 50-year-old Saturday Night Live alum, who is returning to the Academy Awards stage as host for the second time, shared his predictions for the prestigious night during the 15-second video.



Funnyman Chris is set to host the Oscars on February 28 Photo: Getty Images

"I'm Chris Rock and I'm hosting the Oscars," he said in the promo. "Much like New Year's Eve it will be a night that ends with a lot of drunk disappointed people swearing they'll do better next year."

Chris was confirmed as the Oscars host in October, and said it was "great to be back" at the event, which he previously hosted in 2005. Producers David Hill and Reginald Hudlin have promised that Chris will be a "phenomenal Oscars host" and described him as "the MVP of the entertainment industry" when they announced the news.

Chris took to his Twitter to promote the clip. "There will always be 3 constants. Death, taxes and the Oscars. Hope all 3 don't happen to me this year. #Oscars," the comedian tweeted out ahead of the promo.

The brief video is kicking off awards season, which officially starts with the Golden Globes this Sunday, January 10. Balloting for the Oscars is currently underway and will end on Friday, with the nominees announced on January 14.

WATCH CHRIS' HILARIOUS PROMO:

The 88th Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 28 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. It will be televised live on ABC at 7pm ET.