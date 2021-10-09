As for when Thorne will officially be a married woman? They are hoping for next summer. “It‘s going to be, we think that’d be next year, next summer. We hope between June, July, August. The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don‘t want to rush it,” Mascolo told Entertainment Tonight. “What we can say, is that we want to do two. We want to do one in the U.S., in Los Angeles, and one in Italy. And it’s most probably going to be Lake Como because we love Lake Como,” Mascolo revealed. Thorne added that all her Shake it Up! co-stars would be invited.