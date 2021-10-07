Britney Spears is happily engaged to Sam Asghari and the world is hoping for her happily ever after. The star always loved love, and was married twice and engaged three times before Asghari came along. While she has had several relationships in the spotlight, other romantic flames were all rumors. Take a look back at the men Britney dated or sparked rumors with throughout the years.

jared leto & britney spears. iconic. legendary. pic.twitter.com/8dehPMGiFy — best of jared leto (@badpostsjleto) April 1, 2017