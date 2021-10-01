According to the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR), between 2009 and 2013, the overall incidence of breast cancer in the US was 123.3 cases per 100,000 annually. The World Health Organization also informed that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the second leading cause of cancer death. Each year, the non-discriminatory disease claims the lives of hundreds of thousands of women.

Although breast cancer cases in men are rare, statistics show that about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States are male and more likely to occur in older men between ages 60 and 70.

GettyImages

Each October, we commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month and echo this annual campaign, increasing awareness of the disease and how critical it is to detect it in its early stages.

According to the CDC, after 40, women should talk to their doctors or other health care professionals about scheduling regular breast examinations. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is an organization working on the best way to prevent diseases while making recommendations on how doctors can help patients avoid diseases or find them early. As reported by the CDC, the USPSTF recommends that women 50 to 74 years old get a mammogram every two years.

Although breast self-exams have not been found to lower the risk of dying from breast cancer, experts suggest that being familiar with how your breasts look and feel can help you notice lumps, pain, or changes in size that may be of concern.

GettyImages

Hispanics are the largest minority population in the US. Despite White and Black women having the highest incidence of breast cancer overall, the Latinx community is not exonerated from this deadly disease. In fact, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death (16%), followed by cancers of the lung (13%) and colorectum (9%), as reported by Cancer.org.

Many cases are handled privately, while other people like to publicly share their stories and serve as a beacon of hope. Several Latinas in the entertainment industry sadly had experienced what is to be diagnosed with breast cancer. These warriors fought the disease, and today they are living a healthy life.

Find below the Latinas who won the battle against breast cancer