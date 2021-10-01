During the afternoon of Wednesday, September 29th thousands of Britney Spears’ fans screamed in joy after it was announced that her father Jamie Spears has been suspended as the conservator of her estate, immediately removing him from the conservatorship altogether. While the world celebrated online, Britney celebrated in the skies, aboard a prop plane that she even got to fly. Britney also shared quite a few tasteful but NSFW nudes where she used pink flower emojis over the parts that mattered to stay within IG’s rules. Aside from the photos that showed just how free she really is, take a look at all the things Britney has been up to with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in the last 24 hours below.