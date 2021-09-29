Grammy Winning Latin star, Olga Tañon has listed her equestrian ranch for $ 3,485 Million Dollars. This 26-acre ranch is located in Ocala, Florida. It is a paradise not only for family and guests but also a setup designed to keep any horse lover happy.

Olga and her husband, Billy Denizard bought the property in 2013. The couple loves horses and for many years they have enjoyed the amazing ranch, but the time has

This property’s true highlight is the equestrian facilities. The equestrian setup is an 18-stall cinderblock barn of about 5,600 square feet, IT’s the ideal property for en equestrian lover. Olga Tañon has released 14 albums and has had several chart topping singles on the Latin music charts, and she won the Grammy for best merengue albums in both 2000 and 2001.