Rihanna’sSavage X Fenty Vol. 3 is all the internet can talk about tonight as the fashion show streams on Amazon. The one-of-a-kind, diverse and inclusive event includes stunning performances by﻿ Daddy Yankee, and celebrity appearances by stars like Cindy Crawford and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.Ricky Martin’s performance practically broke Twitter as everyone gushed over his vocals, even the non-Spanish speakers. It’s obvious Rihanna knew just who she wanted for her perfectly tailored show- take a look at some of the stunning celebrities that were a part of her show below.

Rihanna knew what she was doing when she had Ricky Martin and daddy yankee perform at her savagexfenty show 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 — 🦋 (@Inesss_xo) September 24, 2021