Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter Ireland Baldwin is all grown up, covered in tattoos, and proudly displaying her curves and body. The model shared several photos on Instagram where she declared she was, “Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human.” Ireland looked au natural seemingly makeup-free in the unedited photos rocking a brown bikini by Monica Hansen Beachwear in the fall-inspired shoot. Check out some of the stunning photos below and learn some fun facts about the famous celebrity daughter.
