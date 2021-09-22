Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Ayesha and Stephen Curry are one of the cutest celebrity couples, showing they will always support and be each other‘s biggest fans. Steph continues to shatter stereotypes about athletes as Ayesha revealed on September 24th that he surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. To make the moment even more adorable, he had their kids in on the secret and their 9-year-old daughter Riley officiated it and 3-year-old son Canon walked Ayesha down the aisle. Their 6 year old daughter Ryan watched on a nearby blanket. Take a look at the beautiful photos she shared and a pic from their wedding day 10 years ago below.
