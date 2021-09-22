Ayesha shared another stunning photo of the couple celebrating with champagne that showed a close-up of the dress Steph chose. The surprise vow renewal comes after the couple‘s tropical vacation celebrating their anniversary and the baller’s contract renewal. It was reported August 3rd The Warriors agreed to a four-year, $215 million extension that will kick in at the start of the 2022-23 season and keep him in the Bay Area through 2026. Steph shared a gallery of photos from their trip on Instagram and wrote, “Never a day goes by I’m not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit! Sexy as can be inside and out & continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are. Blessed me with the 3 of the dopest humans around. You are the key to everything that I do.”