Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have shown their commitment when it comes to letting their daughter Stormi Webster have “normal” experiences. Last month when the 3-year-old couldn’t stop talking about riding a big yellow bus Scott immediately found one to park outside their mansion so she could pretend like she was in the public school system. Over the weekend the family spent time in Scott’s hometown in Texas where they decided to take Stormi to the Houston Zoo for a VIP experience. Of course, the famous couple didn’t go out in public surrounded by strangers without protection and were surrounded by private security guards that rode on golf carts all day. The couple ended up catching some heat from the locals and everyone was probably staring at the famous couple instead of the exotic animals but read more about how the trip went below.
