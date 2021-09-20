They shut down the carousel temporarily so Stormi could have a private ride on the fake ponies which ended up angering the local visitors. In an interview with KPRC 2 Houston, a mother who was at the zoo with her three-year-old daughter said she couldn‘t get on the popular ride because the A-listers kicked everyone else off. “We’re going to the carousel because it’s her favorite thing to do. She does it every time we’re there. We scanned her ticket, she got in line maybe two people in or three people about to get on the carousel and then they cleared the entire place out,” the angry mother explained. She said they tried again later and it was still closed. “Twelve kids were in line the first time, maybe 14 the second time, because it had just reopened,” she said. “They weren’t as important as this family? That doesn’t make sense to me.” The Houston Zoo later told KPRC they only closed it twice for 30 minutes and apologized to the other guests. Another angry parent tweeted at Jenner directly writing, “@ Kylie Jenner just a sad FYI, but your security cleared out the carousel line at the Houston Zoo twice today after people paid. At noon and again at 12:40 pm. Our 3 year-old was in line both times. We had to leave for her nap time so no carousel for her today.”