Marc Anthony has been lucky in love. The talented and award-winning musician has dated a variety of beautiful and successful women, from Miss Universe Dayanara Torres to global icon Jennifer Lopez. His romances have likely had a hand in his music, which has captivated millions of people who speak a variety of languages from all over the world. He has six children, Emme, Maximilian, Ariana, Cristian, and Chase.

Marc has had intense relationships that have resulted in marriages and year-long commitments, and he’s also had short flings that have inspired a lot of attention from the public and media. Let’s have a look back at some of Marc Anthony’s most inspiring love stories: