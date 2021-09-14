Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Once again the biggest homage to the fashion industry took place after a year of absence to celebrate the new exhibit at The Costume Institute in New York. This year it pays tribute to America and the diversity among designers and brands that make this country strong and great with “America à Lexicon in Fashion,” curated by Andrew Bolton. The celebrities did their homework and we present you with the most inspirational, classic and best looks below.
