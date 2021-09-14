The stars just walked the neutral-colored carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the annual Met Gala and they looked stunning. Notable celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and Nicki Minaj did not attend the event but there were plenty of other stars at the biggest night of fashion. Singers, actors, athletes, and more wore their interpretations of this year‘s theme “American Fashion” and although many didn’t know the answer to how it represented American fashion, they still looked great. As they made their way to the Gala they couldn’t wait to hang out with their A-list friends and have dinner in their eye catching outfits. Take a look at some of the most memorable red carpet looks below: