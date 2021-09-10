In an absolute blast from the past Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon all hit the red carpet today at the Venice International Film Festival. Affleck and Damon wrote, produced, and starred in “The Last Duel” which is premiering for the first time at the festival. Bennifer fans have been eagerly waiting for weeks to see if they would make their first red carpet debut since their break up 17 years ago. The couple knew how to work the red carpet and Affleck posed at the start of the carpet alone with a tinted car behind him. After a few seconds, Affleck opened the door to reveal J.LO who was sitting in the back seat wearing a jaw-dropping white dress. Hollywood’s favorite couple took in the ecstatic cheers and walked down the carpet like it was 2002. They were not afraid to show their love for each other, sharing kisses along the way. J.Lo might be Affleck’s favorite girlfriend, but the world loves his and Damon’s friendship too. Affleck and Damon made sure to take some epic photos together and looked happy to be on the carpet together. Check out Affleck, Damon, and Lopez’s amazing red carpet photos below: