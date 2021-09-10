It’s back-to-school season, meaning that even Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s kids are packing up their school books. These kids have an extra reason for excitement, celebrating their transfer to a new school in Manchester following Cristiano’s return to Manchester United, the club that was pivotal in cementing his legacy as one of the best soccer players in the world.

Cristiano and Georgina’s children looked adorable with their new school uniforms. Cristiano Jr, the eldest, was wearing a black blazer with yellow stripes, a striped tie and black pants. His younger siblings wore black sweatshirts, yellow shirts, and pants.