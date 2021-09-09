Kaia Gerber is the latest celebrity to strip down to her Calvins. On Thursday the daughter of Cindy Crawford shared a stunning gallery of photos modeling Calvin Klein and her toned physique is impressive. The model joins stars like Kate Moss and Justin Bieber who have slipped into the brand‘s logo. Along with the photos, she shared a short dramatized clip for the brand that showed off her acting skills. In the funny video, she is in a white tank top with low rise jeans going on a rant to the gas station worker about a friend she’s had since kindergarten and a guy with a dog. Check out the video below and scroll down to see photos from the campaign.