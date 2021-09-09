At just 19 years old Montreal‘s Leylah Fernandez is the new teenage sensation at the US Open. Fernandez’s birthday was just this last Monday on September 6th and the Canadian ingenue’s father is from Ecuador. The talented athlete won her quarterfinal making her the youngest semifinalist at the US Open since Maria Sharapova in 2005. Her match upset the No 5 seed, Elina Svitlana and she had the New York City crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium electrifying cheering. After she won the women’s single match Naomi Osaka headed over to give her a high five. The young tennis player took New York by storm when she made her Grand Slam debut by defeating Osaka and former world No. 1, Angelique Kerber. She will play her semifinal match tomorrow and hopefully, all the new attention only fuels the fire inside of her. Celebrities, athletes, and even politicians have taken notice of the rising star. Take a look at some reactions below and scroll down to see some epic shots of Fernandez on the court.

If you haven’t seen the most exciting player at the US Open, 19-year old Leylah Fernandez, you’re truly missing out!! She just beat her 3rd ranked opponent and is on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. She’s captivating the world! @leylahfernandez — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2021

Big day for Canadian tennis! Congrats to @leylahfernandez, who’s heading to the semi-finals at the @USopen, and good luck to @felixtennis in your quarter-final match tonight. We’re cheering you on from home!🎾 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2021

Certified Baller! (**finds wall to hit ground strokes till the street lights go out) @leylahfernandezhttps://t.co/9ssJLDFzsM — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) September 7, 2021