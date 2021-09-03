The world is screaming happy birthday to Keanu Reeves as the actor celebrates his 57th birthday today, September 2nd. The notoriously shy and mysterious birthday man is one of Hollywood‘s most successful actors. In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter calculated that Reeves had earned $250 million for The Matrix franchise, making him one of the highest-paid in the industry. Over the years, Reeves has starred in countless films, become a meme, started a production company, and wrote 2 books. But despite being in the industry since the 80’s there is still little knowledge about the actor’s private life, which is likely how he likes it. When asked on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019 about what he thinks happens after death, Reeves replied, “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.” Take a look at some photos of the handsome actor throughout the years and watch one of his movies tonight to celebrate.

