Jessica Alba is one of the millions of moms around the world who are now sending their children to school after having them home for an entire year due to the pandemic. On Wednesday, September 1st the mom of 3 watched as she and Cash Warren’s oldest child, 13-year-old daughter Honor Marie headed off to her first day of 8th grade. Of course, Alba couldn’t send her off without a little photo shoot, and Honor looked happy to participate with some adorable poses. Alba said she was proud and “obviously crying” in the caption, check out the pics below.