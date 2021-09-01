Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jennifer Lopez made headlines this week when she stepped out in a stunning look for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy last weekend. Funny enough, celebs are just like the rest of us as photos came out that Lopez left the tag on the inside of her cape. The singer is not the only celeb who is guilty of leaving a tag on their clothes. Keep scrolling to see how celebs are just like us.
