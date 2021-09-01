Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Happy birthday Zendaya! The ‘Euphoria’ actress always looks fabulous in anything she wears. Whether it’s a red carpet event or an after-party, the 25-year-old continuously proves that she knows a thing or two about fashion. To help celebrate Zendaya’s birthday today, we rounded up some of the actress’ most iconic style looks over the years.
