It’s been over a year since Kobe Bryant died and with all the pain and trauma his wife Vanessa Bryant has endured since it‘s been nice to see her having fun in Italy. The mom attended the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice Italy and spent most of her time attending events with her best friend Ciara. Vanessa has shared many photos from her vacation and reflected in the captions about how hard it was going back to Venice, seemingly referencing memories with Kobe. Thankfully she had the help of Ciara and looked happy as she smiled, danced, and looked stunning. The besties have both shared some adorable photos from their trip together, check them out below.