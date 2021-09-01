Scott Disick might want to stay off social media because he has been getting roasted all day on every platform. It all started when Scott allegedly slid into Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima DM’s attempting to make fun of her Italian PDA-filled vacation with Travis Barker. Bendjima wasted no time sharing a screenshot of the conversation before Scott could press unsend which is when everything went haywire. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the messages said with a photo of Kourtney straddling Barker on a gondola. Shortly after the news spread, Barker shared a screenshot from Goodfellas of Henry Hill laughing hysterically. Barker proceeded to rub the relationship in his face by sharing photos of their pillowcases in Italy that showed his and Kourtney’s gold-embroidered initials. A source later revealed to E! Online what Kourtney is really feeling about the whole situation. See all the shady photos and read what the Poosh founder thinks below: