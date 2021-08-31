Celebrity divorces could be brutal when it comes to assets. Mary-Kate Olsen and her ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy’s divorce was settled this year in January after 5 years of marriage and as a result, the businesswoman lost the Manhattan mansion they were renovating. The home was technically purchased by Sarkozy alone in 2014 for $13.5 million and Olsen was never listed as an owner, per Guest of Guest. The couple was renovating the mansion at the time of their split and never actually moved into the home so it remains unfinished for $11.5 million. Check out the Regency-style house below.