Jennifer Lopez was one of the many celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian,Kris Jenner, Saweetie, and Heidi Klum that attended the Dolce & Gabbana‘s Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy. The stars were all decked out in Dolce & Gabbana’s most extravagant looks but J.Lo’s was particularly royal and fit for a queen. Complete with a cape and floral crown, the singer’s look went viral. The show was just a couple of days ahead of the prestigious Venice Film Festival where Lopez’s boo Ben Affleck will be premiering his film “The Last Duel.” Will Lopez stay in town to hit the red carpet with her king for the first time in 17 years? Check out the JLo Beatuy founders royal look and read more details about the possible Bennifer red carpet debut below.