Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Demi Moore has always had an amazing body, and at 58 years old she looks incredible. This week the actress celebrated “Red hot summer” with a sizzling bathing suit pic. But it’s not the first time the actress has shared some amazing pics in a bikini or monokini- from the #TBT’s to the here and now’s, check out 6 of the best swimsuit pics Moore has shared on the gram:
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!