Gaby Espino is one of the most beautiful celebrities on television and, as far as we know, she is also single. However, we are sure that she has no shortage of beaus and just a few days ago, she was caught in New York walking with a very handsome man. As soon as Gaby saw the cameras, she was very friendly and smiling and even waved to the photographers, while her mysterious companion disappeared and left the picture.
