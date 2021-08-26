Alexia Echevarria, who stars on “The Real Housewives of Miami“ shared heartbreaking news yesterday. The reality star revealed that in the early hours of Wednesday, August 25th, her mother Nancy passed away of COVID-19. “Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19,” she wrote on Instagram with a series of photos of her mom. Losing your mother is hard enough but the world dealt Alexia an even more tragic hand, as her mom passed away on the day she was supposed to marry her fiancé Todd Nepola. She explained in heartbreaking detail, “The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.” See the photos she shared and the rest of her tribute below.