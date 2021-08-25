Twenty years ago today, on August 25th 2001, we lost Aaliyah, the talented R&B singer in a tragic death, when a small plane headed to Florida crashed during takeoff from the Bahamas. The star also known as the Princes of R&B, was shooting a music video on for her third and final album, “Aaliyah” when the accident happened.

Aaliyah was only 22 years old and at the peak of her career. At the time, the young hip-hop artist had already won 3 American Music Awards, 2 MTV VMAs, and was a five-time Grammy nominee. She was gaining lots of popularity and recognition. She had also began acting and stared in two movies, “Romeo Must Die” and ”Queen of the Damned”, and she was casted for the “Matrix” sequels right before her death.

Since the two decades of her passing, many have singers and artists have paid tribute to her in their songs and art, immortalizing her and the legacy of her music. From Drake to Missy Elliot and Alicia Keys all have shown love for her. This year the Brooklyn born superstar would have been 42 years old. She is greatly missed but her legacy lives on and her music will soon be available in digital platforms.

