Sofia might be walking down the runway but there is a real possibility that she could have owned the stage just like her father. She learned to play piano by the time she was five and has an amazing voice that was strength through vocal lessons. She even wrote some of her own songs and worked in the studio with her sister‘s husband of Good Charlotte, Joel Madden. But being Lionel’s daughter came with too much pressure. “I wanted to have a music career for a long time,“ Sofia told Complex. “Music is my life and it speaks to me ... But I don’t want my own music career. I’m Lionel Richie’s daughter. When I do this I have to be 100 percent good, and it was too much pressure for me.”