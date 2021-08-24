Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Today, August 24th is Sofia Richie’s 23rd birthday. The young model has done so much already on this planet, like deal with Scott Disick, model for top brands, buy a home, and appear on the cover of magazines. Her sister Nicole Richie has been there for her since the day she was born (there is photographic proof) and on Tuesday she shared a series of never-before-seen pics with her sister since she was a little girl. She captioned the heartwarming post dedicated to her little sister, “Been loving you since day 1. Happy Birthday” and also shared some photos with hilarious commentary in her stories. Check out some of the photos below and read some facts about the 23-year-old model and product of celebrity royalty.
