Eva Longoria’s feature film Flamin’ Hot wraps production! According to Searchlight Pictures, the movie produced by DeVon Franklin for Franklin Entertainment with a script by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez is ready.

Flamin’ Hot will tell the inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor, who channeled his Mexican-American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.

Richard Montañez Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who invented the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

“I’m so honored to have led this team in telling a beautiful story where people can see themselves in these characters and are inspired by the endless beauty and talent that is so rich in our community,” said Longoria in a press release. “Every day we were on set, I was reminded again and again by our amazing cast and crew that our community is smart, creative, and endlessly talented.”

Stars Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera) and Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) headline the cast as Richard and Judy Montañez. Rounding out the ensemble of stage and screen actors: Dennis Haysbert (Far From Heaven), Emilio Rivera (Venom), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Matt Walsh (Veep), Pepe Serna (Scarface), Bobby Soto (Narcos), Jimmy Gonzales (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), and TikTok sensation Brice Gonzalez. Also joining the cast are Vanessa Martinez (Warrior), Fabian Alomar (Cholos Try), Mario Ponce (Cholos Try), and Hunter Jones (Gotham).

“Eva and DeVon came to Searchlight with a powerhouse pitch, a singular vision, and a deep passion for this exhilarating story of entrepreneurship. We are thrilled to bring this film to audiences everywhere,” said Searchlight Pictures’ Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum.

“From the moment I found Richard Montañez’s story, I was inspired by his sheer determination to succeed against all odds. I’m equally inspired by our cast, crew, and visionary director Eva Longoria’s unwavering commitment to bring the production of his amazing story to life,” said Franklin.

Longoria and Franklin have assembled a team of diverse, talented craftspeople, including Director of Photography Federico Cantini (Give or Take); Casting Director Carla Hool (Narcos), Production Designers Brandon Mendez (Black Is King), and Cabot McMullen (Super Troopers 2); Costume Designer Elaine Montalvo (A Better Life); and Editor Liza D. Espinas (Vida).

Get to know the cast of Flamin’ Hot