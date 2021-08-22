Jennifer Lopez has been famous for a long time, giving us plenty of history on her romantic partners. The 52-year-old actress, singer, and entrepreneur has been linked with a variety of guys over the years, going through flings, long-lasting romances, engagements, and marriages.

From high school romances, to her current relationship with Ben Affleck that has a 17 year history, let’s have a look back at some of JLO’s most important romantic relationships: