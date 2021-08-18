Tennis professionals Serena Williams and Venus Williams have faced each other on the court multiple over the last 24 years, but they will never be rivals. Even when they try to eliminate each other, “The best part is (that) we bring out the best in each other,” Serena told reporters during the US Open in 2018. “I know when I play her, I have to play some of my best tennis. She does, too… I feel like throughout our careers, we have pushed each other to be the best that we can be.” That same year she said she’s even cheering for Venus when they play one another. “I never root against her, no matter what. I think that‘s the toughest part (of playing her) for me. When you always want someone to win, to have to beat them. I know the same thing is for her. When she beats me, she always roots for me as well,” she said per Olympics.