Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon or “Lola” is making waves in the modeling industry, recently starring on the cover of Vogue with 7 other models that have been a part of a revolution redefining what we call “American Beauty.” The model and dancer were born in 1996 and Madonna dated her dad Carlos Leon from 1994-1997 and they split when she was just 7 months old. When Lola was born she was instantly in a world full of celebrities, paparazzi, red carpets, and after-parties. With a stylish mom like Madonna, they were always dressed to impress and she let Lola express herself with makeup at a young age. Now, the artist has a unique look and style that is it for the covers of magazines. Take a look at 6 photos of the mother-daughter duo throughout the years here.