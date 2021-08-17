Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will celebrate 14 years of marriage this year in October but it hasn’t always been rainbows and fireworks. They met in met in 2007 at a dinner party and Bell told Today in 2019 she felt “no sparks whatsoever.” Two weeks later they reunited at a hockey game and started dating, and fighting. She told Harry Connick Jr. she would love to pull a “Dramatic exit” during their fights. “When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more,” she said. “We‘d get in a fight because we’d fight a lot, and I’d yell something and then slam the bedroom door, then I’d slam the front door, then I’d get in my car and then I’d skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out.” Three months into their relationship they broke up, ”He sat me down and said, ’I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people,’” she told PopSugar. ”And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place.” A few days later Sheppard came back realizing his mistake. He proposed to her in 2009 on the location of the romantic comedy “When in Rome,” and they had a long engagement because they didn’t want to get married in California until same-sex was legalized. They welcomed their first daughter Lincoln Bell Shepard in March 2013 and when California’s Prop 8 was overturned in June 2013 Bell switched the script and proposed to Shephard on Twitter. By October 2013, they were married, and they welcomed their second child Delta Bell Shepard in December 2014. Since then the power couple has starred in each other’s projects, launched a line of plant-based baby products, and supported each other through it all. Including Shepards 2020 relapse after 16 years of sobriety.