Kelly Cuoco was just as horrified as the rest of us to see a horse punched repeatedly at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thankfully, she has the resources to do something about it. It all started at the Modern Pentathlon on Friday August 6th, when equestrian ride Annika Schleu, was caught on camera crying and punching a horse who refused to jump named “Saint Boy,” under the guidance of her coach Kim Raiser. ﻿ At the competition, riders draw unfamiliar horses, which has been condemned by many in the sport. Annika drew Saint Boy, who, according to CNN, was “bucking and refusing to trot around the ring.” On Saturday the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM), announced it was giving a black card to Raisner, who could be heard urging Schleu to hit the horse, dismissing her from the remainder of the Games. “I said hit it,” Raisner said, per the German media outlet DW. “But she didn‘t torture the horse, in any way.” On Friday, August 13th Cuco actress took to her Instagram stories to express her outrage at both Schleu and Raiser, offering to buy the horse at any price. See the posts below.

Because I stay being messy. Here’s a thread of the full ride of Annika Schleu. It’s not pretty. pic.twitter.com/d4Tox8fEHN — frankie (@BannedFrankie13) August 7, 2021