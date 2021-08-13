Chicago wasn’t the only one getting photoshopped into pictures. In December of that year for Kim and Kanye West’s family Christmas card people noticed that North West looked a little, off, including her eyesight. Kim later explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Chicago had a temper tantrum the day of the shoot, and had to be photoshopped after the fact. “It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” Kim told DeGeneres. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever. I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card.’” “The next day she woke up and was like, ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card,’” continued Kim. “Thank god the photographer was still in town. I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend—shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll Photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”