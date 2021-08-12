Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back and going strong, house hunting for mansions and estates that fulfill their needs. The couple was recently spotted visiting this 85$ million dollar estate located in Beverly Hills, California.

The home they toured had 12 bedrooms, with gorgeous views and a large amount of parking space, fitting up to 80 cars and leaving ample room for guests, family, and children. While this is one of the most beautiful properties they toured, the couple has been on the lookout for homes since July. While they’ve yet to move in together, a source that spoke to ET said that their friends wouldn‘t be surprised if they do and if they “ultimately end up together.”

Jennifer and Ben reunited this year, much to the excitement of fans and followers who’ve been tracking their relationship since they were first together in the early 2000’s. Jennifer has two kids from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Max, and Emme, both aged 13. Ben shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.