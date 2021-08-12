Kylie Jenner turned 24 on August 10th and with the Delta variant ready to party, she kept the celebration small and intimate at home. Of course, it‘s still a Jenner/Kardashian birthday so you know the night was an elegant, and luxurious golden affair. The birthday girl didn’t post too many photos or videos from the night and neither did her guest’s- which was likely on purpose. But through an Instagram investigation, we were able to get an idea of who was invited to the dinner and some photos from the evening that was full of drinks, art, and good food.