The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children.

When Messi moved to Europe in order to pursue his soccer career, both him and Antonela thought that their relationship was over, nothing more than a beautiful memory. But a personal tragedy brought them back together, prompting Messi to return to Argentina in order to be with Antonela as she coped with the weight of her loss. They haven’t been apart since.

Now that Messi is leaving FC Barcelona, the team he’s been leading for years, we’re sure Antonela is going to be one of Messi’s most important support systems.