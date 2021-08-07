Despite their ups and downs, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still support and care for each other. Kim made an appearance at Kanye’s second ‘Donda’ listening party in Atlanta, bringing along their four kids.

‘Donda’ is Kanye’s forthcoming album, one that’s had a rocky road to release, with Kanye rumoredly living in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz stadium until the record is completed. The first listening party was also attended by Kim and Khloe. It went viral due to the outrageous prices of snacks and foods, like $40 hot dogs and $50 chicken tenders.

RELATED VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Kanye’s new record is named after his mother, who passed away in 2007. The record appears to be a personal project, one where he discusses his marriage, divorce, and family life. Check out some of the photos that Kim and friends uploaded on social media: