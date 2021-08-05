The Met Gala is harrowed as fashion‘s biggest night with every A-list celebrity, and socialite in attendance showing off their red carpet look. Since the Coronavirus pandemic canceled the event in 2020 there is no doubt everyone in attendance is going to come dressed to impress. According to Page Six, the invite-only event has already sold out, with solo tickets reportedly costing $30,000 and tables going for $275,000. The outlet revealed several “early picks” for the Met Gala list which included veterans: Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Ratajkowski. Camila Cabello has also made the coveted list, and it will be her first time attending the “fashion Oscars.”

Of course, it’s not all about fashion. The show has plenty of gossip surrounding it, like if Lopez and Ben Affleck will make their first public appearance on the red carpet. Her last date in 2019 was Alex Rodriguez. Before that, she took 3 others, do you remember who they were? Scroll down to find out.