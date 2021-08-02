Oprah Winfrey has sold her waterfront estate on Orcas Island in Washington state for $14 million. The 7,303 square foot home sits on 40 acres of land. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Winfrey has only owned the home for three years as he bought it in 2018 for $8.3 million.

The stunning home has a log cabin feel to it and is finished with reclaimed wood, custom iron work, heated floors, wood fired pizza oven, a spacious entertainment room, wine cellar, library, and more, according to Grosby Group.

Keep scrolling for a peek inside of this stunning and cozy home.